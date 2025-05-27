Man arrested after car rams into Liverpool fans, injuring 50
A man has been arrested after a car rammed into a crowd of fans celebrating Liverpool FC's Premier League victory on Water Street, injuring nearly 50 people.
Merseyside Police have confirmed that a 53-year-old local man, believed to be the driver of the vehicle, was detained in connection with the event.
The police are treating this as an isolated incident and not terrorism.
Eyewitness reports
Eyewitness accounts describe chaotic scene
Eyewitnesses described a horrifying scene as the car sped into the crowd.
Harry Rashid, who was with his family at the parade, told journalists, "Initially we just heard the pop, pop, pop of people just being knocked off the bonnet of the car."
Another witness, Mike Maddra, recalled how they narrowly escaped as "the car turned left...mounted the pavement."
Emergency response
Emergency services respond swiftly to incident
Emergency services were quick to respond, cordoning off the area and treating injured people on-site.
The North West Ambulance Service confirmed they were working with other agencies in the aftermath of this incident.
However, details about the number and severity of injuries remain unclear as authorities continue to assess the situation.
Official statements
Prime Minister and local leaders condemn incident
Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the incident as "appalling" and extended his sympathies to those affected.
He said, "The scenes in Liverpool are appalling —my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident."
Local leaders also expressed their shock, with Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram calling it "a difficult day for our city region."
Twitter Post
Close-up footage of trapped person
🚨Horrific🚨— Ryan (@RealRyanPK) May 26, 2025
Close up footage of a civilian trapped under the van that plowed through civilians in the Liverpool incident. Collision doesn’t even describe the horrible vehicle crash. #liverpool #LiverpoolFC #liverpoolattack #incident #collision pic.twitter.com/dVNDFR7tKP
Club statements
Liverpool FC and Everton express support
Liverpool FC said they were working with authorities and extended their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the incident.
City rivals Everton also expressed their support, saying, "Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city."
Twenty people were treated on the scene, while one child and one adult were reported to be in serious condition.
Four people stuck beneath the vehicle had to be freed by firemen.