'Do AI thing, not make t-shirts': Trump on US tariffs
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has defended his tariff policy, saying it is aimed at boosting domestic production of military equipment and technology products.
"We're not looking to make sneakers and T-shirts. We want to make military equipment. We want to make big things. We want to do the AI thing," he said.
Ironically, Trump Store, which sells a wide range of products including his famous MAGA hats and apparel, has launched 'TRUMP2028' merchandise on its website.
Industry backlash
Trump's tariff policy criticized by textile organizations
Trump's comments echo Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's statement on April 29 that the US doesn't necessarily need a "booming textile industry."
This drew criticism from the National Council of Textile Organizations.
The American Apparel & Footwear Association also opposed the tariffs.
"More tariffs will only mean higher input costs for US manufacturers and higher prices that will hurt lower-income consumers," AAPA President Steve Lamar said in a statement.
Tariff extension
Trump extends EU tariff deadline amid trade talks
On the same day, Trump also announced an extension of the 50% tariff on imports from the European Union.
The deadline for trade talks has been pushed from June 1 to July 9.
This decision comes after a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who expressed interest in serious negotiations, according to Trump.
Manufacturing focus
EU among top trading partners
Trump has long criticized what he regards as an unfair US trading relationship with the EU, despite the group being one of Washington's top trading partners.
According to US government figures, the EU exported more than $600 billion (€528 billion; £443 billion) in commodities to the United States last year and imported $370 billion worth of goods.