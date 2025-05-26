What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has defended his tariff policy, saying it is aimed at boosting domestic production of military equipment and technology products.

"We're not looking to make sneakers and T-shirts. We want to make military equipment. We want to make big things. We want to do the AI thing," he said.

Ironically, Trump Store, which sells a wide range of products including his famous MAGA hats and apparel, has launched 'TRUMP2028' merchandise on its website.