What's the story

Swedish multinational manufacturer Volvo Cars has announced plans to cut its workforce by 3,000 as part of a major restructuring effort.

The company is struggling with high costs and a decline in electric vehicle (EV) demand. Trade tariffs have also added an element of unpredictability.

The job cuts will mainly affect office-based positions in Sweden, and the overall restructuring program is expected to save the company around 18 billion Swedish crowns ($1.9 billion).