What's the story

Fibe, a TPG-backed fintech company, is gearing up to launch its own Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services app in the next three months.

The announcement comes from Akshay Mehrotra, the co-founder and CEO of Fibe.

The move comes as new players like Super.Money and Navi enter the space and established giants like PhonePe and Google Pay continue to rule.