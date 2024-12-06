Summarize Simplifying... In short Flipkart now offers its own UPI service, allowing users to make payments directly through the app.

To use it, simply add your bank account under the 'Flipkart UPI' option and complete the verification process.

This move aims to reduce reliance on third-party apps, and it ensures secure transactions with features like two-factor authentication and encrypted communication.

What's the story Flipkart recently made a strategic move into the digital payments sector with the introduction of its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service. The feature, dubbed "Flipkart UPI," allows users to generate their unique UPI handle and make transactions directly from the Flipkart app. The service enables not just online shopping payments but also money transfers to local vendors, friends, and family. You can make these transfers using different identifiers such as UPI ID, phone numbers, or QR codes.

To use the Flipkart UPI service, open the Flipkart app and tap on the "Pay" banner in the top-right corner. Under the categories, press 'Flipkart UPI' and then "Add bank account." Choose the bank you'd like to link with Flipkart UPI. Complete the verification process. Once verified, you can start using Flipkart UPI for seamless payments.

Flipkart's entry into the UPI space comes as an effort to cut dependence on third-party apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. In terms of security, Flipkart UPI leverages the existing UPI infrastructure known for its strong security features like two-factor authentication (2FA), encrypted communication, and secure PIN setup by users.