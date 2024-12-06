How to transfer money using Flipkart UPI
Flipkart recently made a strategic move into the digital payments sector with the introduction of its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) service. The feature, dubbed "Flipkart UPI," allows users to generate their unique UPI handle and make transactions directly from the Flipkart app. The service enables not just online shopping payments but also money transfers to local vendors, friends, and family. You can make these transfers using different identifiers such as UPI ID, phone numbers, or QR codes.
Add a bank account to get started
To use the Flipkart UPI service, open the Flipkart app and tap on the "Pay" banner in the top-right corner. Under the categories, press 'Flipkart UPI' and then "Add bank account." Choose the bank you'd like to link with Flipkart UPI. Complete the verification process. Once verified, you can start using Flipkart UPI for seamless payments.
Potential benefits and security measures
Flipkart's entry into the UPI space comes as an effort to cut dependence on third-party apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. In terms of security, Flipkart UPI leverages the existing UPI infrastructure known for its strong security features like two-factor authentication (2FA), encrypted communication, and secure PIN setup by users.