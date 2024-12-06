Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung's upcoming tri-fold smartphone, unlike Huawei's Mate XT, will feature an 'in-fold' mechanism for added durability.

The main display, when unfolded, could span 9-10 inches, transforming into a rectangular shape when folded.

This innovative design, recently patented by Samsung, is part of the Galaxy Z Fold-series and is expected to launch by 2026. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The device will bear an inward folding mechanism

Samsung's triple-foldable smartphone may not launch until 2026

By Akash Pandey 05:14 pm Dec 06, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Samsung's highly-anticipated entry into the tri-foldable smartphone segment has been delayed until early 2026, as per analyst Ross Young. The South Korean tech giant's foray into this futuristic technology was expected to pick up steam after Huawei launched its first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, in China earlier this year.

Design distinction

Design to differ from Mate XT

Samsung's tri-fold smartphone is expected to look nothing like Huawei's Mate XT. The latter comes with three outward-folding displays, which are left exposed when the device is fully closed, making it more prone to damage. However, Samsung's 'in-fold' mechanism with two inward folds for the upcoming tri-fold design could be more durable.

Features

Display size and form factor

Samsung's tri-fold phone's main display could span 9-10-inch in an unfolded state, and would likely be rectangular in a folded state. The company recently received a patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a flexible display device with a foldable design and three screens. This indicates that the upcoming device under Galaxy Z Fold-series will sport an innovative screen layout.