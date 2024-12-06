How to set up Swiggy UPI feature for faster payments
Swiggy, a leading Indian food delivery platform, offers a lesser-known feature called Swiggy UPI. Powered by NPCI's UPI Plug-in solution, it removes the hassle of switching between apps for payments. This integration enables users to complete UPI transactions directly within the Swiggy app, streamlining and accelerating the payment process. Previously, completing a transaction required five steps, but with this feature, it now takes just one.
Setting up Swiggy UPI is a simple process
To set up Swiggy UPI, users will have to open the Swiggy app and head over to the payment page. From there, they can choose Swiggy UPI to go through a one-time setup process of linking their bank account. For future transactions, they just have to enter their UPI PIN to quickly complete payments, making this new feature super convenient.
Swiggy UPI offers instant feedback and improved user experience
Along with simplifying transactions, Swiggy UPI also offers instant feedback to users. The in-house plug-in alerts users about problems like insufficient funds or incorrect details, preventing them from facing a failed transaction. By removing app redirections and reducing payment failures, Swiggy UPI provides a more convenient and seamless payment solution for its users.