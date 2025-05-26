In a recent circular, NPCI has directed all banks and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) like Paytm, PhonePe, etc., to regulate the use of 10 key APIs on the UPI network from July 31, 2025.

These APIs include balance inquiry requests, autopay mandate execution, and checking transaction status, among others.

UPI users will now be able to conduct these transactions only a specific number of times during the day.