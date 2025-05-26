Indians can now get decade-long residency in Vietnam; here's how
What's the story
Vietnam has launched a 10-year Golden Visa program to attract foreign investors, skilled professionals, and long-term tourists.
The initiative was announced in May 2025 and is particularly focused on emerging markets like India.
It offers long-term residency benefits, business opportunities, and digital mobility to Indian applicants who want to establish a stable base in Southeast Asia.
Visa advantages
Golden Visa program: Benefits and categories
The Golden Visa program offers uninterrupted residency for up to 10 years with renewal options. It allows holders to live, work, or start businesses in Vietnam without frequent reapplications.
Entrepreneurs can invest in sectors like information technology, sustainable energy, and textiles under this program.
Digital nomads are also attracted by Vietnam's low living costs, thriving expat hubs, and robust internet infrastructure.
Visa categories
Three core visa categories under Golden Visa program
The program has three core visa categories: Investor Visa for those investing in Vietnamese businesses, Talent Visa for skilled professionals in fields like tech and finance, and a Golden Visa for long-term tourists and retirees.
Applications will be fully online with no need to visit embassies.
The visa also supports dependents, allowing families to apply together.
Application process
Key benefits and application requirements for Golden Visa
The key benefits of the Golden Visa include renewable residency for five-10 years, access to public services and infrastructure, and potential eligibility for permanent residency over time.
Applicants need a valid passport, proof of funds or professional expertise, health insurance, and a clean criminal record.
Approved applicants will get long-term residency status with options to include spouses and children.
Rollout plan
Initial rollout of Golden Visa program in major cities
The initial rollout of the Golden Visa program will focus on major Vietnamese cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc.
Further details on eligibility and documentation will be announced by local authorities in the coming months.
Vietnam's current DT-class visas (DT1 through DT4) require significant cash investments and direct commercial activity; the one-year DT4 visa costs VND 3 billion (US$120,000), while the five-year DT1 visa costs VND 100 billion (US$4 million).