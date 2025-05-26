What's the story

A video of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, has gone viral, showing what appears to be a physical interaction between the couple.

The footage was filmed at Hanoi airport on Sunday as they arrived for a Southeast Asian tour.

In the clip, Brigitte seems to push Emmanuel's face before he waves to cameras and they walk down a staircase together.

He also offers to hold her hand, but she declines and instead clings onto the walkway's handrail.