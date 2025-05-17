Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Ukraine kills 9
A Russian drone strike hit a minibus carrying civilians in Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Saturday, killing nine people.
The incident took place near Bilopillya as the bus was heading to Sumy.
Four other people were injured in the attack, which the local military administration blamed on Russian forces.
Since March, Ukraine's Sumy border region has faced intensified bombardments from Moscow after Ukrainian forces were pushed from Russia's neighbouring Kursk region, which they partially controlled since summer 2024.
The attack comes just hours after Russia and Ukraine held their first direct peace talks since 2022 in Istanbul.
The talks ended without any major breakthrough, although both sides agreed to a large-scale prisoner exchange.
Kyiv has since called for an "unconditional ceasefire," but Moscow has consistently rejected these calls.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for sanctions on Moscow if it doesn't agree to a ceasefire.
He said, "Our position—if the Russians reject a full and unconditional ceasefire and an end to killings, tough sanctions must follow."
Ukraine's top negotiator mentioned that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy is considered a potential next step.
United States President Donald Trump has said that "nothing's going to happen" on the conflict until he meets Putin.
The Kremlin has called a meeting between Trump and Putin "essential" for progress in ceasefire talks.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also emphasized that direct talks between Trump and Putin are crucial for breakthroughs in ending Russia's war in Ukraine.