What's the story

A Russian drone strike hit a minibus carrying civilians in Ukraine's northern Sumy region on Saturday, killing nine people.

The incident took place near Bilopillya as the bus was heading to Sumy.

Four other people were injured in the attack, which the local military administration blamed on Russian forces.

Since March, Ukraine's Sumy border region has faced intensified bombardments from Moscow after Ukrainian forces were pushed from Russia's neighbouring Kursk region, which they partially controlled since summer 2024.