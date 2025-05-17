Trump accuses Zelenskyy of 'pissing away' US aid to Ukraine
What's the story
President Donald Trump has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of misusing billions of dollars in United States aid.
In an interview with Fox News's Bret Baier, Trump expressed his frustration over how the funds were managed by Kyiv.
"The money is the money," he said, adding that what bothered him was seeing it "pissed away."
Aid scrutiny
Trump questions transparency of US aid distribution
Trump also questioned the transparency of where the money was going.
He said he was troubled by checks for $60 billion being sent every time Zelenskyy visited Washington.
"Where is all this money going?" he asked, adding that European countries should have contributed more to Ukraine's defense efforts than the US did.
Putin question
Trump asked if there would be additional sanctions against Putin
Trump expressed his frustrations with Zelenskyy's management of US aid when asked by Baier about the possibility of additional sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump continued to express his frustration with Kyiv even after Baier interjected, "But I'm focused on Putin."
The US has approved some $175 billion in aid for Ukraine since the war broke out.
Peace prospects
Trump expresses hope for peace agreement with Putin
Despite his criticism of Ukraine's management of US aid, Trump said he hopes to meet Putin. He believes a meeting could lead to a peace agreement.
"I think we'll do it fast," he said about the possibility of negotiating with Putin.
This comes as US officials estimate that all congressionally approved funds for Ukraine will be spent by June.