Summarize Simplifying... In short In a shocking incident in Manipur, an autopsy revealed brutal injuries on a 10-month-old baby and several family members, including bullet wounds and missing body parts.

The violence, suspected to be the work of Kuki militants, has led to widespread protests and prompted the government to launch extensive operations to apprehend the culprits.

This incident is part of an escalating ethnic conflict in the region that has claimed over 250 lives and displaced thousands since last year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The victims were allegedly murdered by Kuki-Zo militants

Manipur: Autopsy reveals chilling details of 10-month-old baby's murder

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:04 pm Nov 28, 202401:04 pm

What's the story The autopsy reports of six family members, including a 10-month-old infant, found dead in Manipur's Jiribam district have revealed disturbing details. The bodies were recovered from the Barak River on November 17 after they went missing from a relief camp following a gunfight on November 11. The victims, identified as members of a Meitei family, were allegedly kidnapped and killed by Kuki-Zo militants.

Infant's injuries

Autopsy reveals horrific injuries on infant victim

The autopsy at Silchar Medical College and Hospital revealed horrifying injuries on the victims. The 10-month-old infant, Laishram Lamnganba, had a bullet injury on his left knee joint and both his eyeballs were missing. His body also bore multiple lacerations and a "chop wound" on the chest which fractured his ribs. The infant's body was in a decomposed state when brought to the hospital.

Woman's injuries

Autopsy report details injuries on adult female victim

Telem Thoibi (31) suffered three bullet wounds to the chest and one to the abdomen. Her skull was crushed with a blunt object, causing severe fractures and missing cranial membranes. Her eyes were dislodged from their sockets, and her forearms were severely damaged due to blunt trauma. Vaginal swabs collected from both Thoibi and her eight-year-old daughter tested negative for spermatozoa.

Family's injuries

Autopsy report of other family members released

The autopsy report also detailed injuries of three other family members: three-year-old Chingkheinganba Singh, L Heitonbi Devi (25), and Y Rani Devi (60). Singh had a bullet wound in the skull and his right eye was missing. Heitonbi Devi had three bullet wounds in the chest and one in the buttock. Y Rani Devi suffered five bullet wounds across her body.

Elderly victims

Autopsy reports of 2 elderly men killed in attack

Additionally, two elderly men were killed during an attack on November 11 by suspected Kuki militants. Maibam Kesho Meitei (72) suffered blunt trauma and burns with missing body parts. Laishram Baren Meitei (64) was found severely charred with extensive burns. The killings have sparked massive protests in Imphal Valley against escalating violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

Official action

Government response to escalating violence in Manipur

In light of the growing violence, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced massive combing operations to nab those behind these brutal acts. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also initiated an investigation into these cases of violence in Manipur. Since May last year, over 250 people have been killed and thousands left homeless due to ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups.