Manipur: Autopsy reveals chilling details of 10-month-old baby's murder
The autopsy reports of six family members, including a 10-month-old infant, found dead in Manipur's Jiribam district have revealed disturbing details. The bodies were recovered from the Barak River on November 17 after they went missing from a relief camp following a gunfight on November 11. The victims, identified as members of a Meitei family, were allegedly kidnapped and killed by Kuki-Zo militants.
Autopsy reveals horrific injuries on infant victim
The autopsy at Silchar Medical College and Hospital revealed horrifying injuries on the victims. The 10-month-old infant, Laishram Lamnganba, had a bullet injury on his left knee joint and both his eyeballs were missing. His body also bore multiple lacerations and a "chop wound" on the chest which fractured his ribs. The infant's body was in a decomposed state when brought to the hospital.
Autopsy report details injuries on adult female victim
Telem Thoibi (31) suffered three bullet wounds to the chest and one to the abdomen. Her skull was crushed with a blunt object, causing severe fractures and missing cranial membranes. Her eyes were dislodged from their sockets, and her forearms were severely damaged due to blunt trauma. Vaginal swabs collected from both Thoibi and her eight-year-old daughter tested negative for spermatozoa.
Autopsy report of other family members released
The autopsy report also detailed injuries of three other family members: three-year-old Chingkheinganba Singh, L Heitonbi Devi (25), and Y Rani Devi (60). Singh had a bullet wound in the skull and his right eye was missing. Heitonbi Devi had three bullet wounds in the chest and one in the buttock. Y Rani Devi suffered five bullet wounds across her body.
Autopsy reports of 2 elderly men killed in attack
Additionally, two elderly men were killed during an attack on November 11 by suspected Kuki militants. Maibam Kesho Meitei (72) suffered blunt trauma and burns with missing body parts. Laishram Baren Meitei (64) was found severely charred with extensive burns. The killings have sparked massive protests in Imphal Valley against escalating violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.
Government response to escalating violence in Manipur
In light of the growing violence, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced massive combing operations to nab those behind these brutal acts. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also initiated an investigation into these cases of violence in Manipur. Since May last year, over 250 people have been killed and thousands left homeless due to ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups.