You'll love these kale recipes!
What's the story
Kale, a leafy green, is famous for its nutritional benefits and versatility in the kitchen.
It can be cooked into a number of hearty meals, delicious and healthy at the same time.
Here are five innovative kale recipes that can add some variety to your meal plan.
Each recipe provides a unique way to include this superfood in your diet, relishing its health benefits, delightful flavors.
Fresh flavors
Kale and quinoa salad with citrus dressing
Merging the earthy taste of kale with the nutty flavor of quinoa, this salad is a satisfying dish. The refreshing tanginess of the citrus dressing complements the ingredients just right.
Massage chopped kale leaves with olive oil until tender. Stir in cooked quinoa, diced bell peppers, and sliced almonds.
Drizzle with a dressing made from lemon juice, orange zest, honey, and olive oil for an invigorating meal.
Comfort Bowl
Creamy kale and potato soup
A warm bowl of creamy kale and potato soup is just what the doctor ordered on chilly days.
Saute onions and garlic in olive oil until soft. Add diced potatoes and vegetable broth; let them simmer until the potatoes are tender.
Stir chopped kale leaves and cook until wilted. Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture without using cream/milk products.
Flavorful twist
Kale pesto pasta delight
Kale pesto pasta has a vibrant twist to the traditional pesto dishes.
Blend some fresh kale leaves with garlic, pine nuts or walnuts, some Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan option), lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil to make the pesto sauce.
Toss it over your choice of cooked pasta with some cherry tomatoes or roasted vegetables for flavor.
Quick fix
Spicy kale stir-fry
For all the quick meal lovers out there, spicy kale stir-fry is just the thing!
Heat sesame oil in a pan, add minced ginger and garlic, followed by sliced bell peppers and carrots.
Finally, toss chopped kales until they turn bright green.
Season it up using soy sauce mixed with chili flakes, giving the dish a nice kick to the spice level desired.
Serve hot alongside rice noodles if preferred.
Crunchy treats
Baked kale chips snack
Baked kale chips make for a crunchy, healthy snack.
Simply wash and dry kale, tear it into bite-sized pieces. Toss with a light seasoning of salt and pepper, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Spread in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 to 15 minutes until the edges are crispy and golden brown.
Enjoy these guilt-free snacks anytime.