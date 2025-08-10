'Don't like...': Why Javed Akhtar hasn't watched 'Sholay' in years
As Ramesh Sippy's iconic film Sholay celebrates its 50th anniversary, co-writer Javed Akhtar has opened up about the film's legacy and its inexplicable success. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that he hasn't watched the movie in years, perhaps decades. "When it was released, I watched it 5-6 times because the initial reports were bad... Since then, I haven't watched it. I don't like to watch my old films," he said.
Akhtar also spoke about not taking full credit for the film's success. He said, "You should be happy with the work you have done if it is appreciated. But that umbilical cord needs to be cut." "You cannot take the full credit for it. And you shouldn't, too. Now, you should think of what you need to do now because you are always as relevant as your latest work."
When asked about Sholay's monumental success, Akhtar said, "Agar mujhe maloom hota toh main doosri Sholay nahin likh leta (If I knew the formula, would I not write a second Sholay)." He added that charisma in art is difficult to define and analyze. "Charisma is an unknown factor that is very difficult to understand." The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan.
Film's legacy and upcoming TIFF screening
Sholay, released on August 15, 1975, initially struggled at the box office but went on to redefine the cultural impact of cinema in India. The film grossed over ₹30 crore and sold more tickets than any other film. It also had the highest number of golden jubilees and was the longest-running Indian film before Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, per HT. A 4K restored version will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.