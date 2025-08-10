'Don't like...': Why Javed Akhtar hasn't watched 'Sholay' in years

As Ramesh Sippy 's iconic film Sholay celebrates its 50th anniversary, co-writer Javed Akhtar has opened up about the film's legacy and its inexplicable success. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that he hasn't watched the movie in years, perhaps decades. "When it was released, I watched it 5-6 times because the initial reports were bad... Since then, I haven't watched it. I don't like to watch my old films," he said.

Credit and relevance He also spoke about taking partial credit for the film Akhtar also spoke about not taking full credit for the film's success. He said, "You should be happy with the work you have done if it is appreciated. But that umbilical cord needs to be cut." "You cannot take the full credit for it. And you shouldn't, too. Now, you should think of what you need to do now because you are always as relevant as your latest work."

Film's impact 'If I knew Sholay's success formula...': Akhtar on film's magic When asked about Sholay's monumental success, Akhtar said, "Agar mujhe maloom hota toh main doosri Sholay nahin likh leta (If I knew the formula, would I not write a second Sholay)." He added that charisma in art is difficult to define and analyze. "Charisma is an unknown factor that is very difficult to understand." The film starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan.