Evolution of kheer: From royal dessert to household staple

What's the story

Another beloved dessert, kheer, has a history that goes back centuries.

This creamy rice pudding was originally a royal delicacy, served in palaces and during grand celebrations.

Eventually, it made its way into homes of common people, and became a staple dessert across different regions.

Its simple ingredients—rice, milk, sugar—along with spices like cardamom and saffron, have made it an enduring favorite.