Freshly grated ginger: 5 must-try recipes

Freshly grated ginger has the power to transform any dish with its unique spice and sweetness. It's perfect for both savory and sweet recipes. Its aromatic qualities add to the taste and aroma of food. Here are five recipes that capture ginger's versatility and flavor depth in the kitchen.

Stir-fry delight Ginger-infused vegetable stir-fry Ginger-infused vegetable stir-fry makes for a quick, healthy meal option. Saute your favorite vegetables (bell peppers, broccoli, carrots) in sesame oil to begin with. Add freshly grated ginger for an aromatic kick. Not only does the ginger enhance the flavors, it also adds a subtle heat to the dish. Finish with soy sauce and serve over steamed rice or noodles for a satisfying meal.

Zesty Brew Ginger-lemon tea for refreshment Ginger-lemon tea is ideal for those looking for a refreshing drink with health benefits. Boil water and add slices of lemon and freshly grated ginger. Allow it to steep for a few minutes before straining into cups. The tea has soothing properties and is known to help with digestion while keeping you warm on colder days.

Warming bowl Spicy ginger carrot soup Spicy ginger carrot soup is earthy with spicy undertones from fresh ginger root. Start off by cooking chopped carrots in vegetable broth till tender. Blend till smooth with an immersion blender or food processor and a bit of coconut milk for creaminess without the dairy. Add freshly grated ginger while blending, which gives the soup its signature warmth.

Comforting side Sweet potato & ginger mash Sweet potato mash gets elevated when combined with freshly grated ginger. Boil peeled sweet potatoes till soft; then mash together, adding butter (or plant based alternative), salt, pepper, plus a generous amount of finely-grated fresh root. This creates a delightful balance between the sweetness from the tubers themselves versus the spiciness imparted through the use of a pungent spice like none other than our star ingredient here today: ginger.