How to make the perfect rice burrito at home

What's the story

Rice-based burritos make an excellent option for lunchboxes, mixing the heartiness of rice with healthy ingredients.

They're easy to make, customizable, and ideal for anyone wanting to bring a wholesome twist to their mid-day meal.

With endless filling and flavor possibilities, rice burritos can suit different diets while keeping your intake balanced.

Here are some tips on making delicious rice-based burritos that will make your lunch amazing.