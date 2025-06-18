Love spelt? Try these delicious dishes
What's the story
Spelt, an ancient grain, is taking the culinary world by storm owing to its nutritional benefits and versatility in cooking.
Loaded with fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients such as iron and magnesium, spelt is an amazing grain to include in your meals.
Here are five dishes that'll make it super-easy for you to add more spelt into your daily meals without sacrificing taste or nutrition.
Creamy delight
Spelt risotto with vegetables
Spelt risotto gives you the same creamy texture of a traditional risotto with some added health benefits.
Slow-cook spelt grains in some vegetable broth until they reach the desired consistency.
Toss in seasonal vegetables like mushrooms, zucchini, or bell peppers for flavor and color.
This dish will not just satiate the palate but also serve as a healthy meal full of fiber and vitamins.
Nutritious bowl
Spelt salad with fresh greens
A spelt salad makes for a perfect light but filling meal.
Mix cooked spelt grains with fresh greens (spinach or arugula), cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and avocado chunks.
Dress it with olive oil and lemon juice for some zing.
This salad would be a great lunch or dinner option, providing a balanced combination of carbs, healthy fats, and proteins.
Morning boost
Spelt pancakes for breakfast
Start your day on a healthy note with delicious spelt pancakes that are both tasty and nutritious.
Use whole-grain spelt flour as the base ingredient, mixed with milk or plant-based alternatives such as almond milk.
Add natural sweeteners like honey or maple syrup, along with fruits such as bananas or blueberries, for added flavor.
These pancakes keep you energized throughout the morning.
Quick fix
Spicy spelt stir-fry
For those busy days when you don't have time to cook but can't compromise on nutrition - try making spicy stir-fried dishes using cooked spelt instead of rice.
Toss them quickly over high heat with colorful veggies including carrots, broccoli, snow peas, etc., seasoned well using soy sauce, ginger, garlic, chili flakes, etc., creating flavorful, satisfying meals in minutes.
Baking fun
Baked goods using whole grain flour
Whole grain flours made from spelt offer healthier alternatives to regular wheat flours while baking cakes, muffins, breads, and cookies, retaining natural flavors, textures, and nutrients intact.
Experiment with different recipes incorporating these flours and enjoy guilt-free treats, knowing you're consuming wholesome ingredients benefiting overall well-being.