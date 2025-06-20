Sculpt your arms with these classic jump rope moves
What's the story
Jump rope exercises are one of the best ways to tone arms and boost fitness.
Super affordable and versatile, this tool can be used for a number of tricks to target different muscles.
Adding these routines to your workout regimen improves coordination, cardiovascular health, and upper body strength.
Here are some classic tricks that will give you toned arms.
Foundation move
Basic jump for beginners
The basic jump is where any jump rope routine begins.
It requires you to jump over the rope with both feet together while keeping your elbows tucked in.
This move builds endurance and strengthens your forearms and shoulders.
Start with short intervals of one minute and gradually increase it as you get more comfortable.
Arm engagement
Criss-cross technique
The criss-cross technique adds a new level of complexity to your jump rope routine by asking you to cross your arms in front of the body with every leap.
This maneuver works out the biceps and triceps a lot more than the basic jump does.
Start slow with this trick to get the hang of the coordination it requires. When confident, increase your speed gradually to increase muscle engagement and workout intensity.
Intensity boost
Double under challenge
The double under means swinging the rope twice under your feet in a single jump.
This advanced move takes a lot of arm strength and coordination, so prepare for an intense workout for shoulders and forearms.
Start with sets of 10 repetitions, then increase as you get better at it.
Coordination drill
Side swing variation
Side swings are when you swing the rope from side to side without jumping over it each time.
This variation works on your wrist control and shoulder stability, while also giving your arms a break from constant jumping motion.
Use this drill in between other tricks for active recovery.
Footwork focus
Boxer step rhythm
The boxer step mimics the movements that boxers perform in their training sessions, where they shift their weight from one foot to another while skipping lightly over their ropes.
The technique improves agility along with toning your arm muscles through constant control of motion required throughout the execution phases involved here, too!