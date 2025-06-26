You'll love these polenta recipes!

A versatile and comforting dish, polenta has been a staple in Italian cuisine for centuries. Made from ground cornmeal, it can be served creamy or set and sliced. Its mild flavor makes it an excellent base for various toppings and ingredients. Whether you're new to polenta or looking to expand your culinary repertoire, these five delightful recipes offer a range of flavors and textures sure to please any palate.

Mushroom delight Creamy polenta with mushrooms This recipe has the creamy, smooth texture of polenta with the earthy flavors of sauteed mushrooms. Begin by cooking polenta in water/vegetable broth until it's creamy. In a different pan, saute the mushrooms with garlic and herbs until tender. Serve the mushrooms over the polenta for a hearty, comforting meal.

Grilled goodness Grilled polenta cakes with tomato salsa You can transform cooked polenta into crispy cakes by letting it cool, slicing it into rounds, and grilling till golden brown on each side. Top these grilled cakes with fresh tomato salsa made from diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. This dish offers a delightful contrast between the crispy exterior of the polenta cakes and the fresh zing of the salsa.

Crispy treats Baked polenta fries with herb dip For those who love finger foods, baked polenta fries are the way to go. Just cut cooled polenta into fry shapes and bake them until crisp in an oven preheated at 200 degrees Celsius (around 392 degrees Fahrenheit). Serve these fries with an herb dip made from yogurt mixed with chopped parsley, dill, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for additional flavor.

Cheesy comfort Cheesy polenta casserole Layer cooked polenta in a baking dish along with your choice of vegetables like spinach or zucchini. Generously sprinkle with cheese like mozzarella or cheddar before baking at 180 degrees Celsius (approximately 356 degrees Fahrenheit) until bubbly on top. This casserole is perfect as both a main course or side dish, offering rich cheesy goodness combined beautifully within layers.