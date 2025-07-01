Page Loader
Fragrant and flavorful: Jasmine rice recipes
Fragrant and flavorful: Jasmine rice recipes

By Simran Jeet
Jul 01, 2025
01:44 pm
What's the story

Known for its delicate aroma and soft texture, Jasmine rice is a staple in many cuisines. Its versatility makes it an excellent base for a variety of dishes. Here, we bring you five unique recipes that highlight the fragrant qualities of the beloved jasmine rice. Each recipe offers a distinct flavor profile, showcasing how this aromatic grain can be transformed into delightful meals.

Coconut infusion

Coconut jasmine rice delight

Coconut jasmine rice marries the subtle sweetness of coconut milk with the fragrant aroma of jasmine rice. To make this dish, cook the rice in coconut milk instead of water, adding a pinch of salt for balance. The outcome is a creamy and aromatic side dish that goes well with various curries and stir-fried vegetables. This easy yet tasty recipe enhances the natural fragrance of jasmine rice with a tropical twist.

Sweet harmony

Mango sticky rice treat

Popularly known as mango sticky rice, this dessert showcases the sweet and sticky aspect of jasmine rice cooked with coconut milk and sugar. Pair it with ripe mango slices for a refreshing taste and texture contrast. The combination makes for an indulgent treat that balances sweetness with the natural fragrance of jasmine rice. This dessert is ideal for those who love playing with traditional Asian flavors.

Savory blend

Jasmine rice pilaf perfection

Jasmine rice pilaf provides a savory spin on this aromatic grain by adding spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric while cooking. Saute onions and garlic beforehand and toss them in to deepen flavor even more. The outcome is an enticingly fragrant pilaf which makes an excellent side to grilled veggies or tofu dishes.

Herbal Essence

Herb-infused jasmine rice medley

Herb-infused jasmine rice mixes fresh herbs such as cilantro or basil with lemon zest to add brightness to flavor profiles. This doesn't overpower the fragrant qualities of each grain. Just toss chopped herbs into cooked grains right before serving. This way they stay colorful and add delicate hints to every bite.