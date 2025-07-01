5-minute breakfast: Roasted semolina and yogurt

Roasted semolina and yogurt make for a wholesome breakfast in just five minutes. The dish gives a perfect balance of carbs, proteins, and probiotics, making it the best way to start your day. As the ingredients are simple, you can prepare this dish without much fuss. Whether you are running to work or want a quick bite before starting your day at home, this breakfast idea is healthy and hassle-free.

Roasting tips Preparing roasted semolina To prepare roasted semolina, heat a pan on medium flame and add semolina. Keep stirring continuously for about two to three minutes till it turns golden brown. This process enhances the flavor and aroma of the semolina, making it all the more appetizing. Make sure you don't leave it unattended as it can easily burn.

Combining ingredients Mixing with yogurt Once your semolina is roasted, allow it to cool a little before mixing it with yogurt. Use plain yogurt for best results as flavored ones might change the taste significantly. Mix one part roasted semolina with two parts yogurt in a bowl. Mix well till you get a smooth consistency.

Enhancing taste Adding flavorful toppings To take your breakfast dish up a notch, think about adding toppings such as fresh fruits or nuts. Chopped bananas or berries can add natural sweetness, while almonds or walnuts lend crunchiness and more nutrients. These toppings not only make for a delicious flavor but also add essential vitamins and minerals.