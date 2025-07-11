5-minute breakfasts: Coconut milk chia parfait

The five-minute coconut milk chia, nuts, and berry parfait serves as a quick, nutritious option for breakfast or snack. The combination of creamy coconut milk, crunchy nuts, and sweet berries make this easy recipe a go-to for those who have no time but want to indulge in a healthy treat. The mixture of ingredients delivers essential nutrients, making it delicious as well as healthy.

Chia base Preparing chia seed mixture To begin with, combine chia seeds with coconut milk in a bowl. Let them rest for about five minutes so that the seeds absorb the liquid and turn into a gel-like texture. This step is essential as it gives the parfait a creamy texture. You can control how thick you want it to be by adding more or less coconut milk as per your liking.

Nut layer Adding nutty crunch Once your chia mixture is ready, add a layer of nuts on top. Almonds, walnuts, or cashews work well in this recipe. They provide a satisfying crunch and are packed with healthy fats and proteins. Nuts also add an extra layer of flavor that complements both the chia base and berries.

Berry burst Incorporating fresh berries Next, add fresh berries to your parfait for a burst of natural sweetness and color. Blueberries, strawberries, or raspberries make perfect choices. These fruits are not just tasty but also loaded with antioxidants that benefit overall health. By scattering them over your nut layer, you not only enhance the parfait's taste but also the visual appeal, making it an irresistible treat.