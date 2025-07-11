You must add these unique lighthouses to your list 

Exploring coastal road trips gives you an opportunity to witness some of the most unique lighthouses dotting the shorelines. These structures not only serve as navigational aids but also stand as historical landmarks with fascinating stories. From towering beacons to quaint towers, every lighthouse has its own charm and significance. Here, we list a few must-see lighthouses that can make your coastal journey more memorable.

Drive 1 Cape Hatteras Lighthouse Cape Hatteras Lighthouse in North Carolina is famous for its unique black and white spiral pattern. At 210 feet, it's also the tallest brick lighthouse in America. Built in 1803 and reconstructed in 1870, the lighthouse has been relocated because of shoreline erosion. You can climb its 257 steps for breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and learn about its glorious past at the nearby museum.

Drive 2 Portland Head Light Located in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Portland Head Light is one of New England's oldest lighthouses. Commissioned by George Washington and completed in 1791, the lighthouse stands 80 feet tall with its classic white tower and red roof. The nearby Fort Williams Park features scenic walking trails along rocky cliffs where visitors can enjoy breathtaking ocean vistas while exploring this historic site.

Drive 3 Pigeon Point Lighthouse Pigeon Point Lighthouse, located near Pescadero, California, is an iconic landmark on Highway One's rugged coastline. Constructed in 1871 to navigate ships through treacherous waters around San Francisco Bay Area ports, it is still one of the tallest lighthouses in America, standing 115 feet high. Its picturesque setting with tide pools full of marine life makes it ideal for nature enthusiasts looking for adventure amidst stunning scenery.