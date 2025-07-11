Most beautiful waterfalls in Western Ghats:  A list

The UNESCO World Heritage site, Western Ghats, is dotted with some of the most stunning waterfalls that are still unexplored. These waterfalls are a perfect getaway from the chaotic city life and an amazing way to commune with nature. Here's a look at some of these hidden gems, their unique features, and how to reach them. Whether you're an avid trekker or just want peace, these waterfalls will give you an unforgettable experience.

Vihigaon Vihigaon Waterfall: A hidden gem Located near Kasara in Maharashtra, Vihigaon Waterfall is another lesser-known spot that can be an ideal refreshing retreat. The waterfall cascades down rocky cliffs amidst lush greenery, making the whole place picturesque. Perfect for adventure enthusiasts who love rappelling and trekking. The best time to visit is during the monsoon season when the waterfall is at its full glory. One can take a train to Kasara and hire local transport to reach Vihigaon.

Dudhsagar Dudhsagar Falls: Majestic beauty Located on Mandovi River in Goa, Dudhsagar Falls is one of India's tallest waterfalls (310 meters tall). Its name means Sea of Milk, which perfectly describes its milky white look as it gushes down the mountains. This waterfall, which can be reached by train/jeep safari from Castle Rock or Kulem stations, draws trekkers and nature lovers. Visiting during monsoon makes it prettier, but slippery paths can be risky.

Hebbe Hebbe Falls: Nature's splendor Nestled within Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka's Chikmagalur district are the stunning two-tiered Hebbe Falls, surrounded by dense forests and coffee plantations. The falls are divided into Dodda Hebbe (big falls) and Chikka Hebbe (small falls). One can reach here by taking jeeps from Kemmanagundi followed by short treks through scenic trails packed with diverse flora and fauna.