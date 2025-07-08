Must-try snacks in Iceland

Besides its gorgeous landscapes and unique culture, Iceland also has some amazing vegan snacks that are definitely worth a try! These snacks are a testament to the country's focus on sustainability and healthy living. From traditional treats to modern innovations, Iceland's vegan offerings have something for everyone. Whether you're a local or a visitor, these snacks will give you a taste of Icelandic creativity without compromising on flavor or ethics.

Seaweed chips Seaweed chips delight A popular snack in Iceland, Seaweed chips give the crunch of chips along with a hint of the ocean. Prepared using locally sourced seaweed, these chips are not just tasty but also loaded with nutrients like iodine and fiber. They make an amazing replacement for potato chips for anyone looking for healthier alternatives. Available in flavors like salt and vinegar or spicy chili, seaweed chips suit everyone's taste buds.

Skyr yogurt Skyr-based vegan yogurt Skyr, an iconic Icelandic dairy product, has been adapted into vegan versions using plant-based ingredients such as coconut milk or almond milk. This creamy yogurt alternative retains the thick texture of traditional skyr while being completely dairy-free. Rich in probiotics and protein, vegan skyr is perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack when paired with fruits or granola.

Rye crackers Rye bread crackers Being a staple of Icelandic cuisine, rye bread makes it to the list as its conversion to crackers presents a handy snack option for vegans. These rye bread crackers give a hearty crunch with the subtle earthy flavors that go really well with dips like hummus or avocado spread. Fiber-rich and low in sugar, they serve as the perfect snack option during hikes and road trips through Iceland's scenic landscapes.