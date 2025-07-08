Page Loader
Your 5-day itinerary to Manipur

By Anujj Trehaan
Jul 08, 2025
05:00 pm
Located in the northeast, Manipur has a lot to offer in terms of scenic beauty and cultural richness. If you are looking to head to this amazing state, this 5-day imaginary itinerary will help you explore some of India's best-kept secrets scattering off the beaten track. From pristine lakes beauties to Rendang to colorful bazaars, Manipur will not disappoint you.

Discover Loktak Lake's beauty

The largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, Loktak Lake, is an unmissable destination on your Manipur itinerary. Famous for its floating phumdis (heterogeneous mass of vegetation), it makes for a perfect place to click Instagram-worthy photos for both photography enthusiasts and nature lovers. Boat rides here offer beautiful views of the neighboring hills and local fauna. The lake also sustains local communities depending on its resources for their livelihood.

Explore Imphal's bustling markets

Imphal, Manipur's capital city, is dotted with colorful markets where you can get a taste of local life and culture. The famous Ima Keithel market is one such place, which is fully managed by women vendors selling everything from traditional clothes to fresh vegetables. Roaming around these markets is a fun way to speak to locals and pick unique souvenirs of Manipuri craftsmanship.

Trek through Dzukou Valley

Dzukou Valley, nestled on the border of Manipur and Nagaland, is a paradise for trekkers. Famous for its lush green meadows, dotted with seasonal flowers, this valley is a perfect place for adventure lovers keen on exploring pristine natural beauty. The trek can be difficult but worth it, with stunning views waiting for you at every turn.

Visit Andro Village's cultural heritage

Andro Village has kept traditional Manipuri culture alive with its pottery museum and cultural complex. Here, indigenous art forms like dance and handicrafts workshops are conducted by master artisans. These practices, preserved through generations, emphasize the importance of keeping the cultural continuity alive. A visit to Andro gives one a chance to connect with people who are keeping the traditional ways alive, and vice versa.