7 days in Switzerland: The itinerary you've been looking for

Switzerland makes for the perfect serene getaway for all nature lovers, and here's a seven-day itinerary for it. From majestic mountains to tranquil lakes and lush valleys, Switzerland has it all. Each day will introduce you to the country's diverse scenery, from hiking to picturesque train rides. This journey guarantees the most unforgettable Swiss adventure, and all the natural beauty of the country.

Zurich arrival Day 1: Arrival in Zurich Start your journey from Zurich, Switzerland's largest city. Famous for its lively cultural scene and picturesque old town, Zurich beautifully blends modernity with tradition. Spend your day wandering the Bahnhofstrasse for shopping or head to the Swiss National Museum to get a glimpse of the country's history. A walk by Lake Zurich gives a tranquil beginning to your trip.

Lucerne visit Day 2: Lucerne's charm On day two, head to Lucerne, a picturesque city located between snow-capped mountains and crystal-clear lakes. Explore the iconic Chapel Bridge and Water Tower, before proceeding to Mount Pilatus to soak in the breathtaking views of the Alps. The city's medieval architecture will only add to the charm of your walk through its cobblestone streets.

Interlaken exploration Day 3: Interlaken adventures On the third day, head to Interlaken, located between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz. This town is famous as an adventure sports hub, providing exhilarating experiences like paragliding and hiking. If you're looking for a tranquil experience, take a serene boat ride on either lake or enjoy the breathtaking views from atop Harder Kulm. The mix of thrill and calm makes Interlaken a one-of-a-kind halt during your Swiss trip.

Jungfraujoch journey Day 4: Jungfraujoch excursion Embark on an unforgettable excursion to Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe - on day four. The train journey itself is spectacular, as it winds through tunnels carved into mountainsides. Once at Jungfraujoch station, the highest railway station in Europe, enjoy views over Aletsch Glacier while exploring ice caves.