Europe's most charming bookshops: A list

Europe 's enchanting bookshops do more than just give you books; they plunge you into unique ambiances, rich history, and diverse cultures. From ancient architecture to contemporary designs, these spots are perfect escapes for anyone who wishes to dive into a good read. Here are five standout European bookshops to explore on your next journey.

Parisian charm 'Shakespeare and Company' in Paris Situated on the banks of the Seine River, Shakespeare and Company is a legendary English-language bookstore in Paris. Founded in 1951 by George Whitman, it has since become a paradise for writers and readers alike. The shop's cozy nooks and crannies beckon you to dive into its extensive collection of new and used books. Its bohemian vibe makes it a must-visit for literature enthusiasts visiting the City of Light.

Architectural marvel 'Livraria Lello' in Porto Livraria Lello, located in Portugal's Porto, is famous for its breathtaking architecture. Established in 1906, the bookstore boasts an exquisite neo-Gothic facade and an intricate wooden staircase that feels like it's come straight out of a fairy tale. The stained glass ceiling only adds to its beauty, creating an ethereal atmosphere as you scan through its wide range of Portuguese and International literature.

Cultural landmark 'El Ateneo Grand Splendid' in Buenos Aires While it's not located in Europe but is often included owing to its European influence, El Ateneo Grand Splendid deserves a mention for its European-theater reminiscent grandeur. Located within a former theater building of 1919, this Argentine bookstore retains most of its original splendor with frescoed ceilings and ornate balconies. It gives visitors both cultural enrichment through books and visual delight.

Unique experience 'Libreria Acqua Alta' in Venice Hiding in Venice's maze of streets is Libreria Acqua Alta, famous for its quirky charm where books are piled inside bathtubs or gondolas owing to regular flooding risks from nearby canals—hence acqua alta meaning high water! This peculiar setup not only adds character but also offers enough browsing opportunities across various genres amidst Venetian allure.