If you're into hiking, then this is just for you 

Exploring lighthouse hikes is a unique combination of natural beauty and historical intrigue. These hikes give you a chance to enjoy stunning coastal views while learning about the maritime history of these iconic structures. From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, each hike has its own set of challenges and rewards. Here are five picturesque lighthouse hikes around the world that promise breathtaking scenery and a memorable experience for outdoor enthusiasts.

Byron Bay Cape Byron Lighthouse walk, Australia Located in New South Wales, the Cape Byron Lighthouse Walk is a famous trail with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. The 3-kilometer-long hike takes you through rainforest paths before leading you to the lighthouse sitting atop the easternmost point of Australia. Hikers can spot dolphins and whales during migration seasons along the way, making it a rewarding experience for nature lovers.

Maine coast Portland Head Light Trail, USA Located in Cape Elizabeth, Maine, this trail takes you to one of America's oldest lighthouses- Portland Head Light. Though the path is pretty short, it gives amazing views of Casco Bay and rocky coastlines. You can either explore Fort Williams Park on the way or enjoy the picnic near lighthouse grounds. The place is also rich in history with many informational plaques detailing its past significance.

Algarve region Cabo de Sao Vicente Trail, Portugal This picturesque hike leads you to Cabo de Sao Vicente Lighthouse, which is Europe's southwestern tip in Portugal's Algarve region. The trail boasts dramatic cliffs, overlooking turquoise waters, where hikers can catch the most spectacular sunsets over the Atlantic Ocean's horizon. Dubbed as The End Of The World, the spot has been of significance since ancient times owing to its strategic maritime position.

Isle of Skye Neist Point Lighthouse walk, Scotland On Scotland's Isle of Skye, you will find Neist Point—a far-flung but mesmerizing place with a famous whitewashed lighthouse perched on steep cliffs facing westward into the open sea below them, ideal for sunset viewing opportunities. This moderate-level trek is about two kilometers round trip over grassy land sprinkled with sheep grazing peacefully nearby during your journey there.