Hiking in Fiordland: Trails you can't miss
What's the story
If you are a hiker or a nature enthusiast, Fiordland in the southwestern corner of New Zealand's South Island can be an absolute delight for you. Famous for its dramatic landscapes, this region is home to the world's most breathtaking trails. From lush rainforests to towering mountains and serene lakes, hiking through Fiordland can be an unparalleled experience. Seasoned trekker or casual walker, these trails will not disappoint you!
Milford Track
Discovering Milford Track
One of New Zealand's most famous hikes, The Milford Track spans 53 kilometers over four days, taking you through stunning valleys and past cascading waterfalls. Starting from Glade Wharf and ending at Sandfly Point in Milford Sound, the track offers views of Mackinnon Pass and Sutherland Falls on the way. It is essential to book your spot well in advance as spaces are limited.
Routeburn Track
Exploring Routeburn Track
The Routeburn Track is a spectacular combination of varied landscapes over its 32 kilometers. This three-day trek crosses Fiordland National Park and Mount Aspiring National Park. Hikers can witness alpine meadows, reflective tarns, and sweeping views from Harris Saddle. The track can be walked in either direction, beginning from The Divide or Routeburn Shelter near Glenorchy.
Kepler Track
Venturing into Kepler Track
The Kepler Track is a circle track, which is covered in 60 kilometers, over three or four days. Starting near Te Anau, this trail features limestone formations and stunning views from Mount Luxmore summit. Unlike other tracks that developed from Maori greenstone trails or pioneer exploration routes, the Kepler was custom-built for hikers looking for diversified terrains in Fiordland's wilderness.
Safety tips
Tips for hiking safely
Before venturing into the remoteness of Fiordland, check the weather as it changes quickly owing to maritime influences. Carry enough food, including high-energy snacks. Your gear should include waterproof clothing as rain is common, even in summer. Also, inform someone about your itinerary details so they know when to expect you back. This preparation ensures safety while exploring the rugged beauty of Fiordland's natural landscapes.