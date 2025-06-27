Hiking in Fiordland: Trails you can't miss 

If you are a hiker or a nature enthusiast, Fiordland in the southwestern corner of New Zealand 's South Island can be an absolute delight for you. Famous for its dramatic landscapes, this region is home to the world's most breathtaking trails. From lush rainforests to towering mountains and serene lakes, hiking through Fiordland can be an unparalleled experience. Seasoned trekker or casual walker, these trails will not disappoint you!

Milford Track Discovering Milford Track One of New Zealand's most famous hikes, The Milford Track spans 53 kilometers over four days, taking you through stunning valleys and past cascading waterfalls. Starting from Glade Wharf and ending at Sandfly Point in Milford Sound, the track offers views of Mackinnon Pass and Sutherland Falls on the way. It is essential to book your spot well in advance as spaces are limited.

Routeburn Track Exploring Routeburn Track The Routeburn Track is a spectacular combination of varied landscapes over its 32 kilometers. This three-day trek crosses Fiordland National Park and Mount Aspiring National Park. Hikers can witness alpine meadows, reflective tarns, and sweeping views from Harris Saddle. The track can be walked in either direction, beginning from The Divide or Routeburn Shelter near Glenorchy.

Kepler Track Venturing into Kepler Track The Kepler Track is a circle track, which is covered in 60 kilometers, over three or four days. Starting near Te Anau, this trail features limestone formations and stunning views from Mount Luxmore summit. Unlike other tracks that developed from Maori greenstone trails or pioneer exploration routes, the Kepler was custom-built for hikers looking for diversified terrains in Fiordland's wilderness.