You must visit these geo-heritage sites in India

India boasts a wide variety of geo-heritage sites that give an insight into the geological history of our planet. These sites, located across the country, give us an insight into natural processes and formations. From ancient rocks to unique terrains, these places are a treasure trove for those interested in geology and natural history. Here's a look at some of India's most amazing geo-heritages.

Meteoric impact Lonar Crater Lake: A meteoric marvel Located in Maharashtra, Lonar Crater Lake is one of the only hyper-velocity impact craters on basaltic rock in the world. Created by a meteorite impact over 50,000 years ago, it provides a unique ecosystem with saline and alkaline water. The site draws geologists and researchers looking to study its peculiar flora and fauna, as well as its geological importance.

Basalt columns St. Mary's Islands: Columnar basalt formations Situated off the coast of Karnataka, St. Mary's Islands are also famous for their unique columnar basal formations. These hexagonal columns were created by volcanic activity millions of years ago when lava cooled rapidly on coming in contact with water. The islands offer a perfect opportunity for visitors to witness these rare geological structures up close.

Rock art history Bhimbetka rock shelters: Ancient human habitation The Bhimbetka Rock Shelters in Madhya Pradesh are famous for their prehistoric cave paintings, some of which date back to thousands of years ago. The shelters provide a glimpse into early human life through art illustrating how people hunted, animals, and daily activities. The site is not just important from an archaeological perspective, but also for knowing early human interaction with geology.

Volcanic activity Barren Island: India's only active volcano Barren Island, situated in the Andaman Sea, has India's only active volcano. It offers a unique opportunity to experience a volcanic eruption as it sporadically spews ash clouds and lava flows into the sea beneath its crater rim at 354 meters above sea level. This makes it a compelling travel spot for volcanology buffs.