Top scenic valleys to explore in Sikkim
What's the story
Nestled in the northeast part of India, Sikkim is home to some of the most beautiful valleys.
From lush green surroundings to rich local culture, Sikkim's valleys have a lot to offer to explorers.
Here's a guide to the stunning locations, giving you tips to explore the calm beauty of Sikkim.
Yumthang
Exploring Yumthang Valley
Yumthang Valley, also known as "Valley of Flowers," is situated at an altitude of 3,564 meters.
Famous for its flora and fauna, the valley is best visited during spring when it comes alive in riot of colors with blooming rhododendrons and other alpine flowers.
Travelers can enjoy hot springs nearby and visit Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary.
Carrying warm clothes is advisable due to chilly temperatures.
Zemu Glacier
Discovering Zemu Glacier Valley
Zemu Glacier Valley offers a spectacular view of one of the largest glaciers in the eastern Himalayas.
Perfect for trekking enthusiasts, the valley is a great place to witness majestic, snow-capped peaks up close.
Not to mention, the trek also allows you to observe rare wildlife species like red pandas and snow leopards in their natural habitat.
Remember to acclimatize properly because of high altitudes.
Lachung
Unveiling Lachung Valley's charm
Lachung Valley acts as a gateway to various attractions such as Yumthang and Zero Point.
Famous for its scenic beauty, Lachung gives a sneak peek of traditional Sikkimese culture with its beautiful villages and monasteries.
The valley receives heavy snowfall in winter months, making it ideal for snow-loving people.
Lachen
Experiencing Lachen's tranquility
Lachen Valley provides travelers with peaceful surroundings, away from crowded tourist spots.
It acts as a base camp to explore Gurudongmar Lake, which is located at an altitude of over 5,000 meters above sea level—one of the highest lakes in the world that can be accessed by the road.
Travelers can also interact with warm-hearted locals, while enjoying stunning views at every turn.
Travel tips
Tips for traveling in Sikkim's valleys
When planning your trip through these beautiful valleys, do remember to carry the requisite permits required by authorities, since many areas are located close to international borders.
Pack appropriate gear, considering the different weather conditions at various altitudes.
Respect local customs and traditions while interacting with residents.
Last but not the least, don't forget travel insurance to cover unforeseen circumstances during your journey.