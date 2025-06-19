What's the story

Hiking glacial terrains gives adventure seekers an opportunity to explore some of Earth's most breathtaking landscapes.

These routes, mostly challenging and remote, offer an unparalleled experience for anyone wanting to connect with nature in its purest form.

From towering ice formations to pristine alpine views, glacial hikes are a must for any avid hiker looking for new adventures.

Here are some must-see routes promising challenge and beauty.