Why night hiking in Iceland is a must-try
If you are a night hiking aficionado, Iceland ensures it is the only destination you would want to head to.
The trails come alive under the Northern Lights, the country's diverse terrain adding a magical backdrop to these luminous experiences.
From volcanic areas to peaceful coastlines, every trail has its own flavor. And as you hike, you'll get to experience nature's light show in the most beautiful setting ever.
Laugavegur
Exploring Laugavegur Trail at night
The Laugavegur Trail is famous for its breathtaking landscapes and geothermal activity. By night, the trail becomes a mystical path lit by the aurora borealis.
Hikers get to witness vibrant rhyolite mountains and hot springs while trekking along this 55-km-long path.
The trail can be explored best between June and September when the weather is ideal for hiking and spotting the Northern Lights.
Skaftafell
Skaftafell's scenic night hikes
Skaftafell National Park has a number of trails perfect for night hikes, including the ones leading to Svartifoss waterfall and Skaftafellsjokull glacier.
Not only do these paths take you to Iceland's natural wonders, but they also afford you stunning views of them under starlit skies.
The park's distance from city lights makes it a perfect spot to see the aurora borealis in all its glory.
Snæfellsnes
Snaefellsnes Peninsula: A starry adventure
Known as "Iceland in Miniature," the Snaefellsnes Peninsula is another must-visit for night hikers.
The trails weave through lava fields, dramatic cliffs, and black sand beaches.
The region is known for its clear skies, giving you a good opportunity to see both stars and Northern Lights during your hike.
Þórsmörk
Thorsmork Valley: A hidden gem at night
Thorsmork Valley is a hidden gem, nestled between glaciers and mountains in southern Iceland.
Its remote location makes it perfect for night hiking without urban areas nearby interfering with light pollution.
Trails here offer panoramic views over rugged terrain, while giving you plenty of opportunities to catch glimpses of dancing auroras above.