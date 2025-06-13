What's the story

Odisha, an eastern state in India, is home to colorful tribes, who boast of a rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions.

Hidden in its verdant lands are art villages that provide an insight into the unique craftsmanship of these tribes.

They aren't just hubs of creativity, but also keep ancient techniques alive, passed down through generations.

Visiting these art hubs, you can witness traditional artistry and know what each creation means culturally.