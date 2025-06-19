You must add these bridge hikes to your list
What's the story
For the adventurous traveler, bridge hikes combine engineering marvels with breathtaking views.
They present an opportunity to explore iconic structures and revel in the sights.
Each hike comes with its own challenges and rewards, guaranteeing an unforgettable adventure and awe-inspiring vistas for both seasoned hikers and curious travelers.
San Francisco
Golden Gate Bridge: A San Francisco icon
One of the most iconic bridges in the world, the San Francisco Golden Gate Bridge, spans roughly two miles. This hike provides panoramic views of the bay and the city skyline.
The pedestrian walkway lets hikers experience the bridge's magnificence up close while the fresh ocean breezes are heavenly.
Start early morning or late afternoon to avoid crowds and get stunning photographs, as fog rolls in during midday.
Sydney
Sydney Harbour Bridge: Climb for spectacular views
Sydney Harbour Bridge offers an exhilarating climb for adventure seekers down under.
Famous as "The Coathanger," this steel arch bridge offers guided climbs taking you to its summit for mind-blowing views of Sydney Opera House and more.
The climb is for people of all fitness levels, with safety harnesses provided throughout your journey upwards on catwalks, heading towards mesmerizing vistas over Australia's largest cityscape.
Switzerland
Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge: A Swiss marvel
Nestled amid Switzerland's majestic Alps, Charles Kuonen Suspension Bridge is the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world at 494 meters long.
The thrilling hike takes adventurers across valleys surrounded by snow-capped peaks, giving spectacular alpine scenery along every stride taken across swaying planks hung high above ground level, making it the perfect pick for thrill-seekers visiting Europe's mountainous regions.
Vancouver
Capilano Suspension Bridge Park: Nature meets engineering
Just outside Vancouver city limits lies Capilano Suspension Bridge Park- the place where nature and engineering brilliance meet.
And how! 137 meters long, over a lush rainforest canopy below, the visitors can explore treetop walkways, cliffside adventures, and what not, amid towering Douglas fir trees.
Both excitement and tranquillity within the same visit! Perfect for anyone wishing to escape urban hustle-bustle, without venturing too far from civilization itself!