You must visit these charming Balkan towns 

Balkans, a region steeped in history and culture, gives travelers an opportunity to explore towns that are both captivating and one-of-a-kind. These towns offer a chance for cultural immersions like never before. From cobblestone streets to centuries-old architecture, every town has something to tell. You can experience local traditions, taste authentic cuisine, and mingle with warm communities. Here are some of the most charming Balkan towns that guarantee unforgettable cultural experiences.

Kotor Discovering Kotor's medieval charm Nestled in Montenegro, Kotor is a town famous for its well-preserved medieval architecture. The Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, features narrow streets and historic buildings. Visitors can explore the Cathedral of Saint Tryphon or climb the fortress walls for panoramic views of the Bay of Kotor. The town also hosts various festivals throughout the year, offering insights into local customs and traditions.

Berat Exploring Berat's Ottoman influence Often referred to as the "City of a Thousand Windows," Berat, located in Albania, is known for its unique Ottoman-era homes featuring large windows that overlook the Osum River. The town's castle provides a breathtaking view and contains several buildings within its walls. As you walk around in Berat, you get a sense of its rich history, where varying cultures have left their imprint over centuries.

Ohrid Experiencing Ohrid's lakeside beauty Known for its scenic lake and history as one of Europe's oldest human settlements, Ohrid in North Macedonia is a must-visit. The town is home to many churches from the Byzantine era and an ancient amphitheater still hosting performances during summer festivals. Walking along the shores of Lake Ohrid lets you enjoy natural beauty and cultural heritage at the same time.