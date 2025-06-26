Page Loader
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Have you heard of these exotic fruits?
Summarize
Have you heard of these exotic fruits?
Refer to this guide

Have you heard of these exotic fruits?

By Anujj Trehaan
Jun 26, 2025
06:03 pm
What's the story

Tropical fruits are a treasure trove of unique flavors and health benefits. While most of us are familiar with common tropical fruits such as mangoes and pineapples, there are a few lesser-known varieties that offer distinct tastes and nutritional advantages. These exotic fruits not only add diversity to your diet but also provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Let's explore some of them!

Exotic delight

Mangosteen: The queen of fruits

Known as the "queen of fruits," mangosteen is sweet, tangy, and rich in antioxidants, particularly xanthones, which may help reduce inflammation and promote heart health. Mangosteen also has vitamin C for immunity and fiber for gut health. Its thick purple rind protects the juicy white segments within, making it a delightful treat for anyone lucky enough to find it.

Unique appearance

Rambutan: A hairy wonder

Rambutan is easily identifiable with its hairy red or yellow skin. While it may look odd, this fruit is sweet as lychee. From vitamin C to copper, rambutan is loaded with everything good for your skin and bones. It also provides you with small doses of iron that can help prevent anemia. The juicy flesh inside makes rambutan a refreshing snack on hot days.

Nutrient powerhouse

Jackfruit: The giant fruit

Being one of the largest tree-borne fruits in the world, jackfruit has gained immense popularity for its versatility in cooking. High in vitamin B6, potassium, and dietary fiber, jackfruit's seeds are also edible (when cooked) and are a good source of protein along with magnesium and other nutrients. With its mild flavor absorbing spices well, this fruit can be used in various dishes.

Bold flavor

Durian: The king with a strong aroma

Durian is called the "king of fruits" for its unique smell that some find repelling and other love to bits. Despite the pungent smell, durian has several health benefits. It is rich in healthy fats (monounsaturated fats) that promote heart health; vitamins B1 (thiamine), B6 (pyridoxine), C; folic acid; iron; manganese; copper, etc. This makes it an energy-boosting option worth trying if you dare!