5 legumes you should add to your daily diet

Forgotten legumes are staging a comeback as they bring with them a treasure trove of nutrients capable of enriching vegetarian diets. These legumes, often disregarded in contemporary cuisine, are loaded with proteins, vitamins, and minerals needed to ensure a balanced diet. By adding these nutrient-dense foods into their daily meals, vegetarians can indulge in diverse flavors while fulfilling their nutritional requirements. Here's looking at some of these obscure legumes and their benefits.

Protein source Lentils: A protein powerhouse Lentils are an excellent source of plant-based protein, offering around 18 grams per cooked cup. They also contain essential amino acids required for muscle repair and growth. Lentils are extremely versatile and can be added to soups, salads, or stews to make meals richer in texture and nutrition.

Fiber boost Chickpeas: Fiber-rich legume Chickpeas, providing roughly 12 grams of dietary fiber per cooked cup, are the most mindful when it comes to digestive health and healthy cholesterol. This fiber-rich food not only helps with digestion but also keeps your heart healthy. Chickpeas can be roasted to make a crunchy snack or turned into a creamy dip as hummus, making them a nutritious option for vegetarians looking for variety.

Iron content Black beans: Iron-rich option If you are a vegetarian, this one is a must-have. Black beans are an excellent source of iron, giving you around three milligrams per half-cup serving. Iron is essential for carrying oxygen throughout the body and preventing anemia. Black beans are great for burritos or as a base for veggie burgers.

Vitamin source Mung beans: Vitamin-packed choice Mung beans are a nutritional powerhouse, loaded with essential vitamins including folate and vitamin B6. Folate is important for the process of cell division and is important during pregnancy, making mung beans an excellent choice for the expectant mothers. These beans can be easily sprouted or cooked into delicious curries significantly improving their nutritional profile. Their versatility in cooking makes them a staple in vegetarian diets, both health-wise and taste-wise.