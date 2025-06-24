These roots can boost your immunity

Roots have been an integral part of traditional medicine for centuries, owing to their potential health benefits. However, in recent times, the focus has shifted towards understanding how these roots can boost immunity. With an emerging interest in natural remedies, here are some amazing roots that have come into the spotlight for their immune-boosting properties. Take a look.

Ginger: A powerful immune booster Ginger has been praised for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It contains compounds such as gingerol which may help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in the body. Regular consumption of ginger can potentially boost immune response by improving circulation and promoting healthy digestion. Including ginger in your diet through teas or as a spice in your meals could be a natural way to boost your immunity.

Turmeric: The golden root Turmeric is another root celebrated for its health benefits, primarily due to curcumin, its active compound. Curcumin has been studied for its immune-modulating abilities by influencing various cellular pathways involved in inflammation and immunity. Including turmeric in your diet could help maintain a balanced immune response, especially when combined with black pepper to enhance absorption.

Garlic: Nature's antibiotic Garlic is also called nature's antibiotic for its antimicrobial properties. It contains allicin, which is said to enhance the disease-fighting response of white blood cells when they encounter viruses, or bacteria. Eating garlic regularly can improve your immunity by making your body more capable of fighting infections.

Licorice root: An ancient remedy Traditionally, licorice root has been used for its medicinal properties, from supporting respiratory health to boosting immunity. It contains glycyrrhizin which may help modulate immune function and reduce inflammation. While licorice root can be consumed as tea or supplements, it should be used cautiously due to potential side effects with excessive intake.