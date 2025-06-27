World's most unusual urban gardens: A list

Urban gardens are changing the face of cities around the world, providing distinctive green spaces in concrete jungles. These gardens not just bring a breath of fresh air but also display creative designs and sustainable practices. From vertical gardens to rooftop oases, these unusual urban gardens are definitely worth exploring for their creativity and ecological impact. Here are some standout examples that redefine urban garden.

Vertical oasis Vertical garden in Singapore Singapore's vertical garden at the Supertree Grove is a modern-day horticultural marvel. Towering between 25 and 50 meters, these structures are draped with over 162,900 plants from over 200 species. The garden features integrated solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems, setting a perfect example for sustainable urban development. Visitors can take a stroll on the skyway linking the trees for a panoramic view of this lush oasis.

Elevated greenway High Line Park in New York City High Line Park is an elevated linear park built on a historic freight rail line in Manhattan. Spanning more than 1.45 miles, it has native plants and art installations that change with seasons. This unique use of space has converted an industrial relic into a lively public park that attracts millions every year. High Line gives visitors a unique perspective on urban gardening by merging nature with city life.

Forest Towers Bosco Verticale in Milan Bosco Verticale, or Vertical Forest features two residential towers decorated with more than 900 trees and thousands of shrubs and plants. This project not only adds to biodiversity but also reduces pollution from Milan's city center. The greenery helps keep temperatures inside the buildings in check and offers homes to birds and insects. Bosco Verticale shows how architecture can complement nature to make cities healthier.

Rooftop haven Namba Parks in Osaka Namba Parks, a shopping complex in Osaka, Japan, is an architectural wonder with lush green cascading terraces. Designed to mimic natural landscapes, this rooftop garden has waterfalls, ponds, and walking paths on eight levels of plants. Namba Parks not only provides shoppers an escape from the busy city below but also promotes environmental sustainability with its innovative design.