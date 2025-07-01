Scenic and serene: Brittany's best coastal villages

Located in the northwest of France , Brittany is famous for its stunning coastal villages that offer peaceful getaways. These adorable places are the perfect antidote to a busy city life. With their unique combination of natural beauty and cultural heritage, these quaint villages are ideal for relaxation and exploration. You can enjoy scenic views, local cuisine and a slower pace of life characteristic of this beautiful region.

Riverside Village Saint-Suliac: A riverside gem Saint-Suliac is one of the prettiest villages in Brittany, located along the Rance River. Famous for its charming stone houses and small lanes, it gives an insight into how the traditional Breton life is. The village is set amid lush landscapes and is perfect for a quiet walk along the riverbank. You can visit the 13th-century church or just soak in the tranquillity.

Historical village Locronan: A step back in time Locronan is a small village where you feel like you have stepped back in time with its well-preserved medieval architecture. The cobblestone streets and granite buildings make for an enchanting atmosphere that draws visitors all year round. Locronan has been utilized as a filming location owing to its authentic charm. Artisans' workshops line the streets, offering handmade crafts, making it a great place to unearth local artistry.

Scenic coastline Camaret-sur-Mer: Coastal beauty Camaret-sur-Mer has beautiful coastlines with dramatic cliffs and sandy beaches. The village is frequented by artists who come to paint its breathtaking views on a canvas. The harbor area has colorful boats and seafood restaurants where the visitors can enjoy fresh local dishes while taking in ocean views. Panoramic views of the land and sea can be enjoyed on the hiking trails around Camaret-sur-Mer.