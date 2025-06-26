Hiking in the Andes Mountains: Top routes

The Andes Mountains are lined with hidden paths waiting to be explored. These secret routes, mostly overshadowed by popular trails, give you the most unique insight into the region's rich history and breathtaking landscapes. Exploring the lesser-known paths can have you come across the richest ecosystems, ancient ruins, and the most vibrant local cultures. If you're looking for an authentic Andean experience away from crowds, consider these.

Hidden ruins The lost city of Choquequirao Often called as the sister city of Machu Picchu, Choquequirao gets only a fraction of its visitors. Located in the cloud forests, this archaeological site offers amazing views and a glimpse into the Incan past. The trek to Choquequirao is tough yet rewarding, taking approximately four days round trip. Hikers can enjoy solitude while witnessing terraces, plazas, and ceremonial areas largely untouched by modern tourism.

Mountain trekking Ausangate Circuit: A high-altitude adventure The Ausangate Circuit is famous for its high-altitude trekking experience through some of Peru's most dramatic landscapes. The route takes adventurers around Mount Ausangate, giving them a glimpse of glacial peaks and turquoise lakes. The trek lasts for about six days and touches altitudes over 5,000 meters. It gives a chance to observe traditional Andean life as it goes through remote villages where locals maintain age-old customs.

Historical pathway Vilcabamba Traverse: Journey through history The Vilcabamba Traverse is where explorers get a taste of the Inca Empire's last refuge before its conquest. A blend of natural splendor and historical depth, the path winds through dense forests and rugged terrain. Lasting about seven days, hikers encounter significant archaeological sites like Vitcos Rosaspata and Nusta Hispana, delving deep into the Incan resistance against colonial forces.