Lisbon's most scenic tram routes: A list 

If you are visiting Portugal 's capital, Lisbon , you must be aware of its picturesque tram routes. These charming trams meander through narrow streets and steep hills, giving passengers a mind-blowing view of historic neighborhoods and landmarks. In this travel guide, we would tell you about the most beautiful tram routes in Lisbon, what makes them special and why you should try them during your visit.

Historic route Tram 28: A journey through history Tram 28 is arguably the most popular tram route in Lisbon, passing through the city's oldest neighborhoods such as Alfama and Graca. It also provides a glimpse of landmarks such as the Lisbon Cathedral and Sao Jorge Castle. Riding this vintage yellow tram is the best way to soak up the history and beautiful vistas of Lisbon.

Coastal route Tram 15: Connecting city to coast Tram 15 links central Lisbon to Belem, which is famous for its maritime history and cultural attractions. This is a perfect opportunity to experience the urban and coastal beauty of the city as it glides along the Tagus River. The passengers would be able to visit popular monuments such as Jeronimos Monastery and Belem Tower upon reaching the destination, making it ideal for explorers.

Alfama route Tram 12: Exploring Alfama's charm Tram 12 has a circular route mainly covering the Alfama district, one of the oldest parts of Lisbon. With its narrow streets and traditional architecture, Alfama serves as a window into local life with its locals' vibrant spirit. The tram ride makes it convenient to visit several viewpoints where you can enjoy the stunning panoramic views over red-tiled rooftops towards the river.