Do you need to eat breakfast everyday? 

The widely held notion that breakfast is the most important meal of the day has been long-standing. But recent studies indicate that skipping breakfast may not be harmful for everyone. While some people benefit from a morning meal, for others it can be unnecessary. Here, we take you through some insights into why breakfast may not be necessary for all, and how individual needs differ based on lifestyle and health goals.

Metabolism Metabolism myths debunked Contrary to popular belief, skipping breakfast doesn't necessarily slow down metabolism. Research shows that metabolic rates remain stable whether or not one eats in the morning. The body's energy expenditure is more affected by overall activity and calorie intake throughout the day as opposed to the timing of meals. Hence, breakfast skippers may still have a healthy metabolism if they eat balanced meals throughout the day.

Weight control Weight management considerations For some, skipping breakfast can help them stay on track with their weight by cutting calories. Studies have found that those who skip breakfast tend to eat fewer calories later in the day. However, this may not be the case for everyone as it really depends on personal eating habits and hunger cues. It's important to listen to your body and eat accordingly.

Energy balance Energy levels throughout day Energy levels are often cited as a reason to eat breakfast, but this largely varies from person to person. Some feel energized without a morning meal, while others need food to kickstart their day. The key is knowing your energy needs and making sure you're getting enough nutrition through other meals if breakfast is skipped.