Stay active: Exercises for your desk routine 

If you want to improve wellness and productivity, try incorporating simple exercises into your daily office routine. Deskercises, or desk exercises, can be performed at your workstation without any special equipment. These activities help reduce stress levels, improve posture, and boost energy levels during the day. By making these beginner-friendly movements a part of your schedule, you can stay physically healthy while managing work.

Arm stretch Stretching arms and shoulders Stretching your arms and shoulders is a simple exercise that you can do while sitting. Simply extend one arm across your body and gently pull it closer to your chest using the opposite hand. Hold the position for around 15 seconds before switching arms. This stretch relieves tension in your shoulders and upper back, which is common after long hours of typing or using a computer mouse.

Leg lift Seated leg lifts Seated leg lifts are a great way to work those core muscles without stepping out of your chair. Sit up straight with both feet flat on the ground. Slowly lift one leg until it is parallel to the ground, hold for a few seconds, and lower it back down. Repeat with the other leg. Ten repetitions per leg can improve circulation, strengthen abs.

Neck rotation Neck rotations for tension relief Neck rotations prove useful for releasing stiffness from sitting too long. Start with sitting up straight with relaxed shoulders. Slowly turn your head to one side until you feel a stretch in the neck muscles. Hold for a second or two and return to center before repeating the same on the other side. Doing this five times on both sides can ease neck tension.