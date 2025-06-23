Jaw tension? These exercises may help

Jaw tension can be a common problem, usually caused by stress or poor posture. It can cause discomfort and even headaches if left unchecked. Incorporating certain jaw exercises into your routine may help relieve this tension and promote relaxation. These are easy to do and can be performed almost anywhere, making them an accessible solution for many looking for relief from jaw-related discomfort.

Stretching Jaw stretching exercise A basic jaw stretching exercise involves opening your mouth as wide as possible without hurting yourself, holding it for a few seconds, and then slowly closing it. This movement helps loosen tight muscles around the jaw area. Regular practice of this exercise may help reduce stiffness and improve overall flexibility of the jaw.

Lateral movement Side-to-side movement For this exercise, gently move your lower jaw from side to side while keeping your upper teeth still. This lateral movement targets different muscle groups within the jaw, helping to release built-up tension. Repeating this motion several times throughout the day can contribute to enhanced relaxation and reduced discomfort.

Alignment Chin tucks for jaw alignment Chin tucks require pulling your chin back towards your neck while maintaining a level head. The exercise encourages alignment of the head and neck, which is important for minimizing tension on the jaw muscles. Regularly practicing chin tucks can help you maintain better posture and relieve stress off the temporomandibular joint (TMJ).

Resistance training Resistance exercise with hand pressure To do this resistance exercise, place one hand under your chin and apply light but firm upward pressure. Next, try to open your mouth against this resistance. Not only does this strengthen the muscles used for chewing and speaking but it also helps improve muscle tone. Over time, doing this exercise could bring noticeable relief from jaw tension and improve muscle function.