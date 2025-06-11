These breathing exercises can help you unwind
What's the story
Breathing exercises can be one of the easiest yet most effective ways to calm down and unwind.
If you're a beginner, starting off with basic techniques can help you establish a base for more advanced practices.
These exercises emphasize mindful breathing, which can improve mental clarity and emotional well-being.
Here are five calming breathing exercises, ideal for the new practitioners.
Belly focus
Deep belly breathing
Deep belly breathing requires you to inhale deeply through the nose, letting your diaphragm expand fully.
This exercise reduces tension and promotes relaxation by engaging the parasympathetic nervous system.
Beginners should try to practice this technique for five minutes daily, increasing the duration gradually as they get comfortable.
Structured calm
Box breathing technique
Box breathing is a structured technique that involves inhaling, holding the breath, exhaling and pausing in equal counts.
Usually practiced with four-second intervals, this method helps in enhancing concentration and reducing anxiety levels.
It comes especially handy before stressful situations or when you need to regain focus.
Balanced breath
Alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing is an age-old exercise that balances the flow of energy throughout the body.
By closing one nostril while inhaling through the other and switching sides, one can feel calm and balanced.
The technique is also helpful to improve the function of your respiratory system and mental clarity.
Relaxation rhythm
4-7-8 breathing method
The 4-7-8 method requires you to inhale through your nose for four seconds, hold the breath for seven seconds, and exhale slowly through your mouth for eight seconds.
This exercise promotes deep relaxation by slowing heart-rate and calming an overactive mind.
It is often recommended before bedtime to help you sleep.
Steady pace
Resonant or coherent breathing
Resonant or coherent breathing involves keeping a steady pace of five breaths per minute by prolonging both inhales and exhales evenly over six seconds each.
The technique improves heart rate variability, which positively impacts overall cardiovascular health, while calming the mind and body during practice sessions of up to 10 minutes a day, if possible.
But even shorter durations offer benefits too.